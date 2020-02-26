Bouygues, Free, Orange and SFR apply for French 5G telecoms spectrum

PARIS, Feb 26 (Reuters) - French telecoms companies Bouygues Telecom BOUY.PA, Free Mobile ILD.PA, Orange ORAN.PA and SFR ATCA.AS have made offers for France's new 5G telecoms spectrum, the regulator, Arcep, said on Wednesday.

"All four candidates have stipulated their desire to obtain one of the four blocks of 50 MHz that will be awarded in exchange for the commitments set forth in the procedure," Arcep said in a statement.

Arcep added it was hoping to award the 5G licences by June at the latest. In November, a government minister said that Frances's 5G spectrum would be sold at a floor price of 2.17 billion euros ($2.4 billion).

($1 = 0.9201 euros)

