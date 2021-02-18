Bouygues expects core profit to return to 2019 levels in 2022

Feb 18 (Reuters) - French conglomerate Bouygues BOUY.PA said on Thursday it expects its 2022 current operating profit should return to the same level of 2019 or be slightly higher, citing a particularly strong financial position.

The group reported current operating profit at 1.22 billion euros ($1.47 billion) in 2020, a drop of 454 million euros from a year earlier, but above 1.14 billion euros forecast by analysts.

($1 = 0.8304 euros)

