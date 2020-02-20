Bouygues expects better profitability in construction in 2020

French conglomerate Bouygues on Thursday said it expected an improvement in the operating margin of its construction activity this year, as well as strong free cash flow generation stemming from all its businesses.

The company, which spans activities from construction to media and telecoms, reported 2019 results slightly above consensus figures it had distributed to investors.

