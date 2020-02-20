Bouygues expects better profitability in construction in 2020

PARIS, Feb 20 (Reuters) - French conglomerate Bouygues BOUY.PA on Thursday said it expected an improvement in the operating margin of its construction activity this year, as well as strong free cash flow generation stemming from all its businesses.

The company, which spans activities from construction to media and telecoms, reported 2019 results slightly above consensus figures it had distributed to investors.

(Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((matthias.blamont@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 4949 5054;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.