Bouygues downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Akhil Dattani downgraded Bouygues (BOUYF) to Neutral from Overweight with a price target of EUR 37, down from EUR 44.50. The firm adjusted ratings in the European telecoms space as part of its 2025 outlook. Its top picks for 2025 “remain skewed toward the high-quality compounders.” The analyst advocates a barbell approach, using value names to play potential regulatory or structural change.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on BOUYF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.