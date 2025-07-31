Bouygues Appoints Stéphane Stoll As CFO

(RTTNews) - Bouygues SA (BOUYY.PK), Thursday announced the appointment of Stephane Stoll as Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of the company, effective August 1, 2025.

Stoll will succeed Pascal Grange, who has previously announced his decision to retire in 2026.

Currently, Stoll serves as Executive Vice President Central Europe, Data Centres, Solar Energy & Storage in Equans.

Tuesday, Bouygues' stock is trading at $8.93, down 0.67 percent on the OTC Markets.

