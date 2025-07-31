Markets

Bouygues Appoints Stéphane Stoll As CFO

July 31, 2025 — 06:41 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Bouygues SA (BOUYY.PK), Thursday announced the appointment of Stephane Stoll as Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of the company, effective August 1, 2025.

Stoll will succeed Pascal Grange, who has previously announced his decision to retire in 2026.

Currently, Stoll serves as Executive Vice President Central Europe, Data Centres, Solar Energy & Storage in Equans.

Tuesday, Bouygues' stock is trading at $8.93, down 0.67 percent on the OTC Markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.