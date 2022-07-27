Bouygues: FCA's Investigation Says Proposed TF1 -M6 Group Merger Raises Concerns

(RTTNews) - Bouygues SA (BOUYY.PK), a French telecommunications, media, and construction company, Wednesday announced that the French Competition Authority's investigation teams have issued their report on the proposed merger between its media unit TF1 group and the M6 group.

In their report, the investigation teams consider that the deal raises a number of significant competition concerns, especially in relation to the advertising market.

The company noted that the merger plans would no longer be meaningful for the parties involved due to the nature and extent of the remedies required in the report. They would therefore abandon them, it said.

The company said the report in no way predicts the final decision of the authority's board.

The companies do not intend to make any changes to their original plans. They will inform the authority of their response within the next three weeks.

Hearings before the French competition authority's board will take place on 5 and 6 September.

In May the companies signed agreements to enter into exclusive negotiations to merge the activities of Groupe TF1 and Groupe M6 and create a major French media group.

