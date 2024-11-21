Boustead Singapore Secures Major Contract in Malaysia

Boustead Singapore (SG:F9D) has released an update.
Boustead Singapore’s Real Estate Solutions Division has secured a significant MYR300 million contract to build a data centre in Malaysia, marking its first such project in the country. This contract is expected to enhance Boustead’s position in overseas markets, as the company strategically expands beyond its home ground in Singapore amid a challenging economic environment. The deal boosts the division’s order backlog to S$141 million, although it is not expected to materially impact Boustead’s profitability in the near term.
