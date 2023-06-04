News & Insights

ASX

Bourse operator ASX takes action for trading software's operational reliability

Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

June 04, 2023 — 09:49 pm EDT

Written by Navya Mittal for Reuters ->

Adds background on CHESS issues in paragraphs 3 & 4; report details in paragraph 5

June 5 (Reuters) - Australia's bourse operator ASX Ltd ASX.AX said on Monday it had submitted a special report for its Clearing House Electronic Subregister System (CHESS) software to the country's corporate regulator and the Reserve Bank of Australia.

The report outlines details about the operator's arrangement to support and maintain CHESS to ensure it remained operational until a replacement is implemented.

In December, the Australia Securities and Investments Commission along with the central bank, ordered ASX to submit a report ensuring stability of its trading system after a failed attempt by the bourse operator to replace its ageing software. This was the first time it used its power against the market operator.

The platform has been in need of an upgrade after many incidents of glitches, including one in November 2020 when an issue in the new equities trading platform halted trading for 20 minutes on the day it went live.

The report includes 27 initiatives focused around availability, performance, and IT management, among others, with the intention to come up with solution designs by the last quarter of this year.

(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Navya.Mittal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ASX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.