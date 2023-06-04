Bourse operator ASX takes action for trading software's operational reliability

News & Insights

June 5 (Reuters) - Australia's bourse operator ASX Ltd ASX.AX said on Monday it had submitted a special report for its Clearing House Electronic Subregister System (CHESS) software to the its corporate regulator and Reserve Bank of Australia.

The report outlines details about the operator's arrangement to support and maintain CHESS to ensure it remained operational until a replacement is implement.

