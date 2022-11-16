Bourse operator ASX flags $172 mln hit on halting clearing software replacement

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Australian bourse operator ASX Ltd ASX.AX said on Thursday it would take a pretax charge of between A$245 million and A$255 million ($165 million-$172 million) in the first half as it derecognises the software aimed to develop to replace its ageing clearing and settlement system.

($1 = 1.4841 Australian dollars)

