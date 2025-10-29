Boursa Kuwait Securities Company K.P.S.C. (KWSE:BOURSA) Price Target Increased by 10.41% to 4.08

The average one-year price target for Boursa Kuwait Securities Company K.P.S.C. (KWSE:BOURSA) has been revised to KWD4.08 / share. This is an increase of 10.41% from the prior estimate of KWD3.69 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of KWD3.84 to a high of KWD4.34 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 99.85% from the latest reported closing price of KWD2,720.00 / share.

Boursa Kuwait Securities Company K.P.S.C. Maintains 0.00% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.00%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.77. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.26% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boursa Kuwait Securities Company K.P.S.C.. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOURSA is 0.15%, an increase of 11.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.31% to 5,697K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,516K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,404K shares , representing an increase of 7.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOURSA by 28.86% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,356K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,333K shares , representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOURSA by 15.70% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 762K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 669K shares , representing an increase of 12.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOURSA by 19.09% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 348K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 326K shares , representing an increase of 6.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOURSA by 22.75% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 315K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 273K shares , representing an increase of 13.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOURSA by 13.16% over the last quarter.

