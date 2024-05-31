Bourrelier Group SA Announces Steady 2023 Financials

Bourrelier Group SA (FR:ALBOU) has released an update.

Bourrelier Group SA reports stable overall turnover for 2023 at €294.9 million, with significant growth in its hotel industry sector by 82.8% following an acquisition and renovations. The DIY distribution sector saw a slight increase despite inflation pressures, while the cycling industry faced a downturn yet holds positive long-term prospects. The company is also pursuing expansion in the American market with a new subsidiary and has earned the Green Key label for its commitment to environmental standards in its hotel operations.

