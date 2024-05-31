News & Insights

Stocks

Bourrelier Group SA Announces Steady 2023 Financials

May 31, 2024 — 12:10 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks European Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Bourrelier Group SA (FR:ALBOU) has released an update.

Bourrelier Group SA reports stable overall turnover for 2023 at €294.9 million, with significant growth in its hotel industry sector by 82.8% following an acquisition and renovations. The DIY distribution sector saw a slight increase despite inflation pressures, while the cycling industry faced a downturn yet holds positive long-term prospects. The company is also pursuing expansion in the American market with a new subsidiary and has earned the Green Key label for its commitment to environmental standards in its hotel operations.

For further insights into FR:ALBOU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.