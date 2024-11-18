News & Insights

Bounty Oil & Gas Updates on Securities Issue

November 18, 2024 — 10:29 pm EST

Bounty Oil & Gas NL (AU:BUY) has released an update.

Bounty Oil & Gas NL has announced an update regarding the proposed issue of securities, with the issuance date set for December 17, 2024, following the results announcement on December 13, 2024. This update aims to clarify details for investors and align with ASX requirements for potential quotation of securities. The non-renounceable pro rata issue indicates a strategic move to enhance shareholder value.

