Bounty Oil & Gas Updates on Securities Issue

Bounty Oil & Gas NL (AU:BUY) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Bounty Oil & Gas NL has announced an update regarding the proposed issue of securities, with the issuance date set for December 17, 2024, following the results announcement on December 13, 2024. This update aims to clarify details for investors and align with ASX requirements for potential quotation of securities. The non-renounceable pro rata issue indicates a strategic move to enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:BUY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.