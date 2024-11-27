Bounty Oil & Gas Secures Shareholder Approval at AGM

Bounty Oil & Gas NL (AU:BUY) has released an update.
Bounty Oil & Gas NL announced that all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting were passed, with significant shareholder support for both ordinary and special resolutions. This includes the re-election of a director and the ratification of prior share placements, reflecting strong confidence in the company’s strategic direction. Investors in the stock market may find this news encouraging as it underscores shareholder approval of the company’s management and future plans.
