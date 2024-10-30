News & Insights

Bounty Oil & Gas NL Releases Governance Statement

October 30, 2024 — 02:08 am EDT

Bounty Oil & Gas NL (AU:BUY) has released an update.

Bounty Oil & Gas NL has released its corporate governance statement for the financial year ending June 30, 2024, available on their website. The statement outlines their adherence to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s recommendations, ensuring transparency and accountability in management practices. This move is aimed at bolstering investor confidence and aligning with best governance practices.

