Bounty Oil & Gas NL Announces Rights Issue Opportunity

Bounty Oil & Gas NL (AU:BUY) has released an update.

Bounty Oil & Gas NL is offering a non-renounceable rights issue to its eligible shareholders, allowing them to purchase one new share for every four existing shares at a price of $0.004 per share. This move aims to raise approximately $1.5 million, with the offer open from November 26 to December 10, 2024. The investment is considered speculative, highlighting potential risks for investors.

For further insights into AU:BUY stock, check out TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

