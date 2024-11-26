News & Insights

Bounty Oil & Gas NL Announces Rights Issue

November 26, 2024 — 02:50 am EST

Bounty Oil & Gas NL (AU:BUY) has released an update.

Bounty Oil & Gas NL has announced a non-renounceable rights issue, offering eligible shareholders the opportunity to purchase one new share for every four existing shares at $0.004 per share, aiming to raise approximately $1.5 million. The funds will support the company’s oil development, production operations, and exploration of gas opportunities in Western Australia. Shareholders can access the offer documents electronically and are encouraged to participate online.

