Bounty Oil & Gas Launches Rights Issue to Fund Exploration

Bounty Oil & Gas NL (AU:BUY) has released an update.

Bounty Oil & Gas NL is launching a non-renounceable rights issue to offer approximately 374 million new shares at a 20% discount, aiming to raise $1.5 million. The funds will support oil development and exploration projects in Queensland and Western Australia. This offer provides shareholders in Australia and New Zealand with an opportunity to increase their investment in the company.

