Bounty Oil & Gas Announces $1.5 Million Equity Raising

Bounty Oil & Gas NL (AU:BUY) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Bounty Oil & Gas N.L. is set to raise approximately $1.5 million through a non-renounceable entitlement offer, allowing eligible shareholders in Australia and New Zealand to purchase one new share for every four shares held. This move, aligned with the company’s capital structure, aims to boost its financial positioning without significantly impacting shareholder control. Investors interested in participating should note that the offer does not require a disclosure under the Corporations Act.

For further insights into AU:BUY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.