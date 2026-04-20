Boundless Bio Presents BBI-940's Preclinical Breast Cancer Data At AACR,2026

(RTTNews) - Boundless Bio (BOLD), a clinical-stage oncology company, announced that it will present preclinical data supporting its lead therapy (ecDTx), BBI-940,for select advanced or metastatic breast cancers at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2026.

The presentation titled "Selective degradation of a novel kinesin as a potential therapeutic strategy addressing high-risk extrachromosomal DNA (ecDNA) positive cancers, including breast cancer" will be presented on April 21, 2026.

BBI-940 is an oral and selective Kinesin degrader currently being evaluated in the Phase 1 KOMODO-1 trial in patients with advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer and TNBC-LAR.

In January 2026, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA accepted the Investigational New Drug application for BBI-940.

The firm noted that genetic and pharmacological degradation of Kinesin led to ecDNA mis-segregation, ecDNA depletion, and reduced viability of ecDNA+ cancer cells.

"We have discovered and validated a novel kinesin target that plays a critical role in ecDNA segregation during cell division, thereby affording tumours with a high degree of genomic plasticity," said Chris Hassig, Chief Scientific Officer of Boundless Bio.

Boundless Bio develops therapies targeting extrachromosomal DNA (ecDNA) to treat patients with oncogene amplified cancers.

As of December 31, 2025, the firm had cash, cash equivalents totalling $107.6 million and expects this to fund operations into the second half of 2028.

BOLD has traded between $0.96 and $1.78 over the last year. The stock closed Friday's trade at $1.58, down 3.07%.

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