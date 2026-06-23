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Boundless Bio Merges Serapha Bio; Raise $230 Mln In Private Placement; Stock Down

June 23, 2026 — 08:34 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Boundless Bio, Inc. (BOLD) and Serapha Bio on Tuesday announced a definitive merger agreement under which Serapha Bio, Inc. will combine with Boundless Bio in an all-stock transaction.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026.

The combined company's cash balance, including proceeds from the private placement, is expected to fund operations into the second half of 2029.

Upon completion of the merger, the combined company will operate as Serapha Bio and is expected to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AATD.

The companies also announced a concurrent private placement of approximately $230 million co-led by RTW Investments and RA Capital Management.

The merged company will focus on the development and commercialization of SERP-01, an investigational in vivo base-editing therapy for Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency.

Under the terms of the merger, pre-merger Boundless Bio stockholders are expected to own approximately 3.7% of the combined company, while pre-merger Serapha stockholders are expected to own approximately 96.3%.

In the pre-market trading, Boundless Bio closed trading 79.29% lesser at $2.5100 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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