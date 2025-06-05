Boundless Bio CEO Zachary Hornby to Speak at Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference

Boundless Bio's CEO will participate in a fireside chat at Goldman Sachs Healthcare Conference on June 9, 2025.

Boundless Bio, a clinical-stage oncology company focused on extrachromosomal DNA (ecDNA) to develop therapies for oncogene amplified cancers, announced that its CEO Zachary Hornby will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on June 9 in Miami. The session will start at 9:20 a.m. ET and will be available for live and archived viewing on Boundless Bio's website. The company is dedicated to addressing the unmet needs of patients with oncogene amplified tumors and is advancing several therapeutic candidates, including BBI-355, an oral CHK1 inhibitor, and BBI-825, an oral RNR inhibitor. Additionally, they are conducting studies on BBI-940, a potential Kinesin degrader. Boundless Bio is headquartered in San Diego, California.

FAQ

What is Boundless Bio's focus in oncology?

Boundless Bio focuses on extrachromosomal DNA (ecDNA) biology to develop therapies for oncogene amplified cancers.

When is Zachary Hornby speaking at the Goldman Sachs conference?

Zachary Hornby will participate in a fireside chat on June 9, 2025, at 9:20 a.m. ET.

How can I access the fireside chat webcast?

The webcast will be available live and archived in the “Events & Presentations” section on Boundless Bio’s website.

What is the status of Boundless Bio's therapeutic candidates?

BBI-355 and BBI-825 are in Phase 1/2 clinical trials, while BBI-940 is in IND-enabling studies.

Where is Boundless Bio headquartered?

Boundless Bio is headquartered in San Diego, California.

$BOLD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 21 institutional investors add shares of $BOLD stock to their portfolio, and 29 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SAN DIEGO, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Boundless Bio



(Nasdaq: BOLD), a clinical-stage oncology company interrogating extrachromosomal DNA (ecDNA) biology to deliver transformative therapies to patients with previously intractable oncogene amplified cancers, today announced that Zachary Hornby, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference.





The fireside chat session is scheduled for Monday, June 9, in Miami, FL, at 9:20 a.m. ET. A live and archived webcast of the session will be accessible under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of Boundless Bio’s website.







About Boundless Bio







Boundless Bio is a clinical-stage oncology company dedicated to unlocking a new paradigm in cancer therapeutics to address the significant unmet need of patients with oncogene amplified tumors. Boundless Bio’s research focuses on extrachromosomal DNA (ecDNA), a root cause of oncogene amplification observed in 14% to 17% of cancer patients. Boundless Bio is developing the first ecDNA-directed therapeutic candidate (ecDTx), BBI-355, which is an oral inhibitor of checkpoint kinase 1 (CHK1) being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with oncogene amplified cancers. Boundless Bio’s next ecDTx, BBI-825, is an oral inhibitor of ribonucleotide reductase (RNR) that has been evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in cancer patients with resistance gene amplifications. Boundless Bio is also conducting IND-enabling studies of BBI-940, a potentially first-in-class orally bioavailable, potent Kinesin degrader. Boundless Bio is headquartered in San Diego, CA.





