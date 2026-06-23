Boundless Bio And Serapha Bio Announce Merger And $230 Million Private Placement; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Boundless Bio, Inc. (BOLD) and Serapha Bio, Inc., a privately held biotechnology company developing an in vivo base-editing therapy for Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD), have entered into a definitive all-stock merger agreement that will combine the two companies into a single publicly traded entity.

The merged company will operate under the name Serapha Bio, Inc. and is expected to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AATD upon closing.

Prior to completion of the transaction, Boundless Bio plans to declare a cash dividend to its pre-merger shareholders.

Lead Program: SERP-01 for Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency

Serapha's lead candidate, SERP-01, is an investigational in vivo base editing therapy targeting SERPINA1 E342K (PiZZ) mutation, the most severe form of AATD. Early proof-of-concept data have shown the ability to restore serum AAT levels to the normal range, supporting its potential as a best-in-class therapeutic approach.

$230 Million Private Placement to Support the Merger

To fund the combined company, Serapha has secured commitments for a $230 million private placement, co-led by RA Capital Management and RTW Investments, with participation from a syndicate of leading healthcare investors and mutual funds. Approximately $138 million of this financing has already been funded through a Series A round, with the remaining $92 million expected to close concurrently with the merger, subject to customary closing conditions.

The combined company's projected cash position at closing is expected to fund operations into the second half of 2029, supporting completion of Phase 2 and initiation of Phase 3 development for SERP-01.

Investor Commentary

Roderick Wong, MD, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer at RTW Investments, said the transaction provides Serapha with the capital and public-market platform needed to advance SERP-01 through U.S. clinical development. He noted that early clinical data support the therapy's potential to restore AAT to physiologic levels in patients with severe disease.

BOLD has traded between $0.96 and $1.68 over the past year. The stock closed Monday's trading at $1.40, down 2.10%. In pre-market trading, the stock is at $2.40, up 72.11%.

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