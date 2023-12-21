Bouncing Back for the Day, Quarter and Full Year

Relief came to thestock market todayafter a big sell-off which began yesterday afternoon and closed at session lows. Today we closed at session highs. I guess you could call that a “bounce-back.” We didn’t gain all the losses from a day ago, and are still off all-time highs, so a positive read would say that we may have some room to run from here. The Dow gained +322 points, +0.87%, the S&P 500 was +48 points, +1.03%, and the Nasdaq gained +185 points, +1.26%. The small-cap Russell 2000 won the day, however, +1.54%.



Healthy Weekly Jobless Claims this morning helped support the bullish narrative, and neither a more-realistic downward Q3 GDP revision nor another weak Philly Fed number were enough to quash it. But a bigger takeaway today is there wasn’t a slide continuing a second day on the markets; at this point, we can see yesterday as pocketing some profits gained from late-October lows.



NIKE NKE posted fiscal Q2 results after today’s closing bell, with better-than-expected earnings on in-line revenues. Earnings of $1.03 per share easily surpassed the 84 cents in the Zacks consensus (and swung to a positive year over year from 85 cents per share posted a year ago), while revenues of $13.4 billion were exactly as analysts were anticipating. But shares are selling off nearly -5% on the news, as the company stated it expects softer revenues in the second half of next fiscal year. This may be a forecast for cooler markets in China next year; details will no doubt be available on the conference call.



Tomorrow morning, we get the Fed’s preferred inflation metric: Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) for November. One reason for this is that PCE combines data from across other economic reports, and hence has a fewer amount of revisions month over month. Expectations are for core (subtracting volatile food and energy prices) PCE month over month to come down to +0.1% from +0.2% the previous month, +3.3% on core year over year, down from the +3.5% in October.



These would all be consistent with what the Fed sees as cooling inflation overall. Supply-chain disruptions have not only been ironed out over time, but higher interest rates — 5.25-5.50% since late July — have curbed runaway pricing for goods and services. As of now, skirmishes in the Red Sea are not much of a factor in freezing up supply chains going forward, and in any case we wouldn’t see them in November numbers.



All in all, it’s been a lovely couple months on the stock market; you can say Christmas came early this year. Whether this continues into a legit “Santa Claus Rally” — considered the time period between tomorrow and the end of the year — remains to be seen. We do know that markets tend to tick up to end a year. But even if they don’t, we’ve had a strong bounce-back day, quarter and full-year 2023. Ho ho ho!



Questions or comments about this article and/or author? Click here>>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NIKE, Inc. (NKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Invesco QQQ (QQQ): ETF Research Reports

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY): ETF Research Reports

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.