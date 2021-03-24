World Markets
Boubyan Bank gives initial guidance for perpetual sukuk - document

Yousef Saba
Kuwait's Boubyan Bank on Wednesday gave initial price guidance of around 4.25% for U.S. dollar-denominated Tier 1 Islamic bonds, a document showed.

The sukuk are designed to be perpetual in nature, but can be called after a specified period. The notes are non-callable for six years, the document from one of the banks on the deal showed.

Citi C.N, NBK Capital NBKK.KW, Standard Chartered STAN.L, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank ADIB.AD, Boubyan Capital, Emirates NBD Capital ENBD.DU, Kamco Invest KAMC.KW, Kuwait International Bank KIBK.KW and KFH Capital KFH.KW are arranging the deal, which is expected to close later on Wednesday.

