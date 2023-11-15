BOTZ Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the BOTZ ETF (Symbol: BOTZ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.73, changing hands as high as $25.88 per share. BOTZ shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BOTZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BOTZ's low point in its 52 week range is $20.04 per share, with $30.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.89.

