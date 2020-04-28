BOTZ Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for BOTZ

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the BOTZ ETF (Symbol: BOTZ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.25, changing hands as high as $20.60 per share. BOTZ shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BOTZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BOTZ's low point in its 52 week range is $14.77 per share, with $23.0699 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.33.

