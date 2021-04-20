Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Bottomline Technologies Inc (Symbol: EPAY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $46.95, changing hands as low as $46.80 per share. Bottomline Technologies Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EPAY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EPAY's low point in its 52 week range is $35.85 per share, with $55.625 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.00.

