Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Third-Quarter Results: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For Next Year

One of the biggest stories of last week was how Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) shares plunged 23% in the week since its latest quarterly results, closing yesterday at US$38.15. It was a pretty bad result overall; while revenues were in line with expectations at US$121m, statutory losses exploded to US$0.11 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:EPAY Earnings and Revenue Growth May 7th 2021

Following the latest results, Bottomline Technologies (de)'s eight analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$522.2m in 2022. This would be a notable 14% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory losses are forecast to balloon 95% to US$0.015 per share. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$529.6m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.054 in 2022. So despite reconfirming their revenue estimates, the analysts are now forecasting a loss instead of a profit, which looks like a definite drop in sentiment following the latest results.

The consensus price target held steady at US$53.81, seemingly implying that the higher forecast losses are not expected to have a long term impact on the company's valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Bottomline Technologies (de) at US$63.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$48.00. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Bottomline Technologies (de)'s rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 11% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 6.8% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to see revenue growth of 13% annually. So it's clear that despite the acceleration in growth, Bottomline Technologies (de) is expected to grow meaningfully slower than the industry average.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts are expecting Bottomline Technologies (de) to become unprofitable next year. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Bottomline Technologies (de)'s revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Bottomline Technologies (de) analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Bottomline Technologies (de) that you should be aware of.

