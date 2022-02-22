US Markets

Bottler Coca-Cola HBC trounces profit estimates as demand soars

Coca-Cola HBC AG'S annual profit trounced market expectations, boosted by higher demand for low-sugar and energy drinks while people opted to dine out more as COVID restrictions eased, the soft drinks bottler said on Tuesday.

"The business has delivered a very strong recovery in 2021, with all key metrics above pre-pandemic levels," Chief Executive Officer Zoran Bogdanovic said, adding that the company was mindful of inflationary pressures ahead.

The company, one of Coca-Cola's KO.N bottlers and sellers operating in 29 countries across Europe and Africa, said comparable operating profit for the full year ended Dec. 31 rose 23.6% to 831 million euros ($939.03 mln), above a company-provided consensus of 797.6 million euros.

($1 = 0.8850 euros)

