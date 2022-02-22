Bottler Coca-Cola HBC trounces profit estimate as demand soars

Adds details and background

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola HBC AG'S CCH.L annual profit trounced market expectations, led by higher demand for low-sugar and energy drinks as more people dined out after COVID restrictions eased, the drinks bottler said on Tuesday.

HBC is one of Coca-Cola's many bottlers worldwide and holds local Coca-Cola franchises to bottle and sell drinks produced by the U.S. beverage giant, which holds a roughly 23% stake in the Switzerland-headquartered company.

"The business has delivered a very strong recovery in 2021, with all key metrics above pre-pandemic levels," Chief Executive Officer Zoran Bogdanovic said in a statement, adding that the company was mindful of inflationary pressures ahead.

The company raised its dividend payout range to 40% to 50% from 35%-45%.

FTSE 100-listed .FTSE Coca Cola HBC, which operates in 29 countries across Europe and Africa, said comparable operating profit for the year ended Dec. 31 jumped nearly 24% to 831 million euros ($939 million), topping a company-provided market estimate of 797.6 million euros.

Soft drink makers such as Coca-Cola KO.N and PepsiCo PEP.O have flagged profit pressures for this year from a relentless rise in costs related to labour, shipping and aluminium cans, pushing them to hike prices.

The London-listed company said emerging markets like-for-like revenue jumped 27% on a constant currency basis, with Nigeria, Russia, and Ukraine showing strong momentum.

($1 = 0.8850 euros)

Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

