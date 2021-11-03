Bottler Coca Cola HBC third-quarter revenue tops estimates

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Soft drinks bottler Coca Cola HBC CCH.L reported a surge in third-quarter sales on Wednesday, buoyed by higher demand from fast-food chains and pubs with people eating and drinking out more as pandemic-related restrictions lift.

Switzerland-based Coca Cola HBC said its net sales revenue for the reported quarter stood at 2.12 billion euros ($2.45 billion), above a company-provided consensus of 2.04 billion euros, and higher than the 1.83 billion euros posted in the year-ago period.

The company, which is one of Coca-Cola's KO.N many bottlers worldwide, holds local Coca-Cola franchises to bottle and sell drinks produced by the U.S. beverage giant. Coca-Cola holds a roughly 23% stake in Coca Cola HBC, which operates in 28 countries including over a dozen in Europe.

($1 = 0.8636 euros)

(Reporting by Priyanshi Mandhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Priyanshi.Mandhan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9650985606))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.