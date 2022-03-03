US Markets

Bottler Coca Cola HBC stops production in Kyiv, scraps annual forecasts

Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Coca Cola HBC has temporarily stopped production at its plant in Kyiv and evacuated employees following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the soft drinks bottler said on Thursday, adding that it scrapped its forecasts for the full year.

The London-listed company, one of the many bottlers for Coca-Cola KO.N worldwide, generated about 20% of 2021 volumes and operating profit from both Russia and Ukraine.

