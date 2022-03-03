Bottler Coca Cola HBC stops production in Kyiv, scraps annual forecasts

March 3 (Reuters) - Coca Cola HBC CCH.L has temporarily stopped production at its plant in Kyiv and evacuated employees following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the soft drinks bottler said on Thursday, adding that it scrapped its forecasts for the full year.

The London-listed company, one of the many bottlers for Coca-Cola KO.N worldwide, generated about 20% of 2021 volumes and operating profit from both Russia and Ukraine.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.