Bottler Coca-Cola HBC posts higher profit, sees faster growth in 2020

Soft drink bottler Coca Cola HBC on Thursday reported a higher annual operating profit and said it expects a faster growth in volume across its segments in 2020.

The company, which bottles and sells Coca-Cola Co KO.N drinks in 28 countries, said operating profit rose 11.9% to 715.3 million euros ($777.75 million) for the year ended Dec. 31, helped by demand in emerging markets like Nigeria and Romania.

U.S.-based Coca-Cola Co owns a 23.2% stake in Coca-Cola HBC and a 19.11% stake in its rival bottler Coca-Cola European Partners, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 0.9197 euros)

