News & Insights

US Markets

Bottler Coca-Cola HBC names insider Stamoulis as CFO

Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

February 07, 2024 — 12:33 pm EST

Written by Aatrayee Chatterjee for Reuters ->

Adds background and details on appointment throughout

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Bottling firm Coca-Cola HBC CCH.L on Wednesday named company veteran Anastasis Stamoulis as its chief financial officer, succeeding Ben Almanzar who would step down from the role in the second quarter of 2024.

The appointment of Stamoulis, who has spent 16 years with the Switzerland-based company, is effective May 1, it said in a statement.

Coca-Cola HBC had said in January that Almanzar would leave the company to take up a new opportunity in North America.

The company, in which U.S. beverage giant Coca-Cola KO.N owns more than 20%, is set to report its annual results on Feb. 14.

(Reporting by Aatrayee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Aatrayee.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.