News & Insights

Bottler Coca-Cola HBC lifts full-year profit expectation

Credit: REUTERS/PETER CZIBORRA

July 07, 2023 — 02:19 am EDT

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

Adds company comment in paragraph 3 and mid-term outlook in paragraph 4

July 7 (Reuters) - Bottler Coca-Cola HBC AG CCH.L raised its 2023 profit expectation on Friday, aided by robust sales and price increases in the first half of the year.

The company said it now expects organic operating profit growth of 9%-12% for the year end to December, up from its previous forecast of the top end of a -3% to +3% range.

The London-listed company said the forecast upgrade comes on the back of a stronger-than-expected finish to the first six months of the year, capped by a "very good overall" performance in June.

The company also said its mid-term guidance from 2024 onwards remained unchanged.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Rashmi Aich)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +917483275231;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.