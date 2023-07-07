News & Insights

Bottler Coca-Cola HBC lifts full-year profit expectation

Credit: REUTERS/PETER CZIBORRA

July 07, 2023 — 02:10 am EDT

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

July 7 (Reuters) - Bottler Coca-Cola HBC AG CCH.L raised its full-year profit expectation on Friday, aided by robust sales and price improvements in the first half of the year.

The company said it now expects organic operating profit growth of 9%-12% for 2023, up from its previous forecast of the top end of a -3 to +3% range.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

