Bottlepay Brings Real-Time Bitcoin Payments to Twitter

UK-based payments platform Bottlepay, which allows users to send bitcoin via Twitter, has announced its full launch after leaving beta mode.

According to an announcement Thursday, users can tweet, for example, “@bottlepay send 1,000 sats to @twitteruser,” instantly sending this amount of the cryptocurrency from one wallet to another.

Built with the Lightning Network, Bottlepay is aiming to disrupt the payments space by enabling real-time cross-border transfers of both fiat money and cryptocurrencies.

As well as Twitter, Bottlepay plans on extending its service to Reddit, Discord, Twitch, Telegram and Mastodon in the coming months.

Support for more fiat currencies will also be made available, with the euro next in line alongside the existing U.K. pound option.

The beta version of its app (iOS and Android) was first launched in February, with users sending payments totaling over £1.7 million (around $2.4 million) since then.

Bottlepay announced netting £11 million ($15.4 million) on Feb. 23 in a seed funding round led by UK fund manager Alan Howard, “present and former” Goldman Sachs partners and digital assets firm NYDIG.

See also: Twitter Considering Bitcoin Options, Including on Balance Sheet, Exec Says

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.