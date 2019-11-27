Botswana's GDP to slow to 3.5% in 2019 - IMF

GABORONE, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Botswana's economic growth will slow to about 3.5% in 2019 from 4.5% in 2018, before speeding up to around 4.2% in 2020 if the southern African nation can shake-off the effects of weak diamond exports and drought, the IMF said on Wednesday.

"The outlook is subject to significant downside risks, including a global rise in protectionism, a faster-than-anticipated slowdown in China and in the euro area, and continued slow growth in South Africa," said the International Monetary Fund in a statement.

(Reporting by Brian Benza Writing by Mfuneko Toyana Editing by Tim Cocks)

((mfuneko.toyana@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753153; Reuters Messaging: mfuneko.toyana.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.