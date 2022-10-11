Botswana's first indigenous bank to launch in early 2023

GABORONE, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Botswana's BBS Limited will launch as the country's first indigenous commercial bank early next year after the central bank issued it a full banking licence, the company said on Tuesday.

After operating as a building society for over four decades, where it was just restricted to mortgage financing, BBS demutualised in 2018, setting its sights on offering other banking products it was unable to sell.

Demutualisation is the process through which a mutually owned body becomes a limited company.

BBS said it was granted a commercial banking licence by the Bank of Botswana effective Oct. 6.

"The rebranding and official launch of BBS Bank will... take place early in the coming year," the company said in a statement.

Botswana has nine commercial banks, all majority foreign-owned, and the International Monetary Fund has argued in a previous country report that there was room for consolidation in the sector.

Last November, the central bank provisionally approved the company's application, noting that several conditions had to be met before full approval.

BBS currently relies on one core product - mortgage loans - while its competitors have a diversified asset base and income streams.

