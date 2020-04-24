Botswana' GDP to shrink 13% as coronavirus hits industry

GABORONE, April 24 (Reuters) - Botswana's economy will shrink by around 13 percent this year while the diamond mining nation's budget deficit balloons due the impact of the coronavirus, Finance Minister Thapelo Matsheka said on Friday.

Botswana, which has implemented a state of emergency and a lockdown to stem the spread of the disease, has tested 5,023 people and recorded 22 positive cases.

(Reporting by Brian Benza, Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Alison Williams)

