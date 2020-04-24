World Markets

Botswana' GDP to shrink 13% as coronavirus hits industry

Contributor
Brian Benza Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Botswana's economy will shrink by around 13 percent this year while the diamond mining nation's budget deficit balloons due the impact of the coronavirus, Finance Minister Thapelo Matsheka said on Friday.

GABORONE, April 24 (Reuters) - Botswana's economy will shrink by around 13 percent this year while the diamond mining nation's budget deficit balloons due the impact of the coronavirus, Finance Minister Thapelo Matsheka said on Friday.

Botswana, which has implemented a state of emergency and a lockdown to stem the spread of the disease, has tested 5,023 people and recorded 22 positive cases.

(Reporting by Brian Benza, Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Alison Williams)

((mfuneko.toyana@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753153; Reuters Messaging: mfuneko.toyana.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: What the U.S. Can Learn From Europe as States Look to Open Back Up

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss what the U.S. can learn from Europe as states look to open back up.

    23 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular