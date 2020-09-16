Botswana doubles domestic debt issuance to $2.6 bln as COVID hits revenue

GABORONE, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Botswana's parliament has approved a government request to double its domestic borrowing programme to 30 billion pula ($2.6 billion) to fund its budget deficit and economic stimulus.

The bond issuance programme started at a ceiling of 5 billion pula in 2008 and was increased to 15 billion pula in 2011, a threshold which was reached in June this year.

"Additional spending pressures have been put on the fiscus arising from the implementation of economic recovery plan, at a time when government revenues have significantly declined due to the slowdown in global and domestic economies," Finance Minister Thapelo Matsheka said last week as he put the motion for higher borrowing before parliament.

"As a result, larger budget deficits are expected in the financial year as well as in the next two fiscal periods."

The motion was passed late on Tuesday.

Despite the country registering relatively low cases of the coronavirus, lockdown restrictions have significantly disrupted domestic economic activities and caused loss of income in key sectors such as diamond mining and sales.

The economy is seen contracting by 8.9% this year, while the budget deficit for the 2020/21 fiscal year is forecast to widen to 5.9% from an earlier estimate of 2.4%.

($1 = 11.3766 pulas)

