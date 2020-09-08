Both Sides Win in the Nikola, GM Deal

“Win-win” is a modern cliché, often used as part of a sales pitch, or in other situations where one party is looking to take advantage of another, where there can only ever be one winner. The deal between Nikola (NKLA) and GM (GM) announced this morning, however, can best be described by that phrase. Both companies gain enormous benefit from it. Each has something the other needs, and sharing, therefore, makes perfect sense.

The benefits for Nikola are pretty obvious, which explains why that stock was soaring in the premarket.

NKLA has been the poster child for the recent fascination of the market and Silicon Valley with SPACs (Special Purpose Acquisition Companies). Nikola chose to partner with one of these investment vehicles as a way of going public earlier this year, after which the renamed stock jumped from around $12 to well over $90 in just a month before pulling back dramatically.

What could get lost in all that, though, is that NKLA was still, after all that but before this morning’s big jump, trading at around three times its price back in May. In other words, once all the speculation was done, the market was still showing signs of believing that, despite Nikola being more of an idea than a business at that point, there was a distinct possibility of a rosy future.

Lest you have missed it, they are an electric truck company, or more accurately, one with some ideas and prototypes for electric trucks. Their first concepts were fuel cell-powered electric semis, and the Badger, a pickup that they plan to offer with either “conventional” lithium-ion batteries or fuel cells to power the electric motor.

These looked like great ideas, but—as Elon Musk for one could certainly tell them—transitioning from a great concept to a mass manufacturer of vehicles is not an easy path. This morning, with the announcement of a partnership with GM, many of those obstacles to success for NKLA were removed. The deal gives them access to massive manufacturing capacity, so is, without doubt, a huge win for Nikola.

In some ways, though, GM is an even bigger winner. Some may look at this deal as GM lending credibility to a small EV company, but outside of Detroit, it will be seen as the opposite. Nikola, symbolic of the future of automotive technology, is lending credibility to GM, the ultimate symbol of the old way of doing things.

Like all major, traditional manufacturers, GM has been saying for some time that they had big plans for EVs, but the market has taken a “show me the money” approach to those claims. That is, in part, why GM stock has barely moved over the last five years. During that time, it has become increasingly clear that EVs are the future and that moribund performance stands in contrast to the leader in that field, TSLA, which is showing quadruple-digit gains over the same period.

In fact, the more I think about this deal, the more convinced I am that it is a stroke of genius on the part of GM CEO Mary Barra. They are acquiring an 11% stake in NKLA and, in return, are giving access to production facilities and technology that, if the market is correct in its assessment, would have worth very little if anything before too long. More than anything, though, what they are getting is a stamp of approval from a big name in EVs.

That isn’t to say that NKLA is a loser. It is often said that the best deals are when both sides feel they have “won” the negotiations, and that looks to be true here. Nikola is rightly delighted to have taken a quick, easy route to mass production, while GM is turning its talk about EVs into action, and in doing so, giving some cause for optimism to their long-suffering shareholders.

It really is a “win-win.”

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.