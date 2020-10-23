Both sides want EU trade deal but UK sovereignty must be respected - minister

Credit: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON

A Brexit trade deal is in both sides interests but can only happen if the European Union respects British sovereignty over fisheries, UK junior finance minister Stephen Barclay said on Friday.

Asked if there would be a deal, Barclay said: "I hope so."

"But that deal needs to reflect that fact that we're leaving the EU, we will regain control of our fisheries - it was a key issue for many of your viewers during the Brexit debate and it is important that the deal reflects that," he told Sky News.

