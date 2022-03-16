Both sides talk of compromise in Ukraine conflict, Putin says operation 'going to plan'

By James Mackenzie and Natalia Zinets

KYIV/LVIV, Ukraine, March 16 (Reuters) - Talk of compromise from both Moscow and Kyiv raised hopes on Wednesday of a breakthrough towards peace after three weeks of war, but there was no relief for Ukrainians from bloodshed and misery.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said negotiations were becoming "more realistic", while Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said proposals now being discussed were "close to an agreement".

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow was ready to discuss neutral status for its neighbour but would still achieve the goals of its operation, which he said was "going to plan".

He also said the West was set on provoking civil conflict in Russia and urged Russians to "spit out" what he called traitors amongst them.

On the 21st day of the conflict, Russian forces kept up their bombardments of besieged cities.

The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv said Russian forces had shot dead 10 people waiting in line for bread in Chernihiv, northeast of the capital Kyiv. Footage from Ukraine's state broadcaster showed bodies lying on the street beside a building.

Russia denied any troop presence in the city and said the incident was a hoax.

The governor of Zaporizhzhia region said Russian forces had fired heavy artillery at a convoy of evacuees from the southern port city of Mariupol, wounding five people. Ukraine's military said children were among the casualties.

Also in Mariupol, Russian forces bombed a theatre where civilians were sheltering, the city council said. The number of casualties was not yet known and Reuters could not independently verify the information.

Russia denies targeting civilians.

Three people were killed and five wounded after shelling caused a fire at a market in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv that was later extinguished, Ukraine's State Emergencies Service said. Footage showed firefighters tackling the blaze.

Russian troops have halted at the gates of the capital Kyiv after taking heavy losses and failing to seize any major city in a war Western officials say Moscow expected to win within days.

MORE REALISTIC

Talks were due on Wednesday by a video link for a third straight day.

"The positions during the negotiations already sound more realistic," Zelenskiy said in a video address overnight.

The Kremlin said negotiators were discussing status for Ukraine similar to that of Austria or Sweden, both members of the European Union that are outside the NATO military alliance.

Ukraine's chief negotiator said Kyiv was still demanding a ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian troops, with guarantees.

The signs of compromise sent relief through global financial markets.

In a speech to the U.S. Congress, Zelenskiy appealed for tougher sanctions on Russia and more weapons to help his country fight "for the values of Europe and the world".

Speaking via a video link, he invoked the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbour and quoted Martin Luther King's "I have a dream" speech to call for a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

"In the darkest time for our country, for the whole of Europe, I call on you to do more," said Zelenskiy, who showed video clips of dead and wounded children and buildings blasted by bombs.

The White House said U.S. President Joe Biden had not changed his opposition to a no-fly zone, something military experts say would be equivalent to the United States entering the war against Russia.

NATO defence ministers meeting in Brussels said their countries would keep helping Ukraine fight off the Russian invasion, including with arms supplies.

UKRAINE SHIFTS

In what was seen as a major shift, Zelenskiy had said on Tuesday Ukraine could accept international security guarantees that stopped short of its longstanding aim to join NATO.

Keeping Ukraine out of the Western military alliance was one of Russia's main demands before it unleashed what it calls a "special operation" to disarm its neighbour.

"Neutral status is now being seriously discussed along, of course, with security guarantees," Russia's Lavrov said. "There are absolutely specific formulations which in my view are close to agreement."

Vladimir Medinsky, Russia's chief negotiator, told state TV: "Ukraine is offering an Austrian or Swedish version of a neutral demilitarised state, but at the same time a state with its own army and navy."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the idea "could really be seen as a compromise".

Austria and Sweden, the biggest of six EU members outside NATO, both have small militaries that cooperate with the alliance.

Ukraine's chief negotiator, Mykhailo Podolyak, said Kyiv was seeking direct talks between Zelenskiy and Putin. Moscow has said they could meet but only to finalise an agreement already hammered out.

While Russia has long objected to Ukraine's NATO ambitions, Kyiv and its allies have said Moscow's true aim was to overthrow Ukraine's pro-Western, elected leaders, so far thwarted by Ukraine's stiff battlefield resistance.

THREE MILLION REFUGEES

More than 3 million refugees have now fled to neighbouring countries. The streets of the capital Kyiv were largely empty after authorities imposed a 35-hour curfew.

Several buildings in a residential area were badly damaged after what appeared to be a Russian missile was shot down in the early hours, residents and emergency workers said.

Still, Ukrainian forces have withstood an assault by a much larger army. Zelenskiy said Ukrainian troops had killed a fourth Russian major general. Reuters was not able to verify this.

Ukraine said about 20,000 people had escaped besieged Mariupol in cars, but hundreds of thousands remain trapped under bombardment without heat, power or water.

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said 400 staff and patients were being held hostage at a hospital Russian forces had captured in Mariupol on Tuesday.

Russia was due to pay $117 million in interest on dollar-denominated sovereign bonds, but may pay in roubles instead, amounting to its first default on foreign debt since the Bolshevik revolution. Moscow said it had the money, and Washington would be to blame if it cannot pay.

In his most explicit acknowledgment of the pain inflicted by Western sanctions, Putin said inflation and unemployment would rise, and structural changes to the economy would be needed.

Weapons of the war in Ukrainehttps://tmsnrt.rs/3I227MN

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Maps: Tracking the Russian invasion of Ukrainehttps://tmsnrt.rs/3hguewG

Abramovich flies into Moscow as yachts are seized and caviar banned in hit to Russia's rich

Top Polish politician calls for peacekeeping mission in Ukraine

(Reporting by Reuters bureaus; Writing by Peter Graff and Angus MacSwan, Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Philippa Fletcher)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.