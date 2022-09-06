Both individual investors who control a good portion of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) along with institutions must be dismayed after last week's 7.7% decrease

A look at the shareholders of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 52% stake, individual investors possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Following a 7.7% decrease in the stock price last week, individual investors suffered the most losses, but institutions who own 45% stock also took a hit.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of FuelCell Energy. NasdaqGM:FCEL Ownership Breakdown September 6th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About FuelCell Energy?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in FuelCell Energy. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see FuelCell Energy's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story. NasdaqGM:FCEL Earnings and Revenue Growth September 6th 2022

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in FuelCell Energy. Our data shows that BlackRock, Inc. is the largest shareholder with 10.0% of shares outstanding. With 8.4% and 3.4% of the shares outstanding respectively, The Vanguard Group, Inc. and Lawrence Rosen are the second and third largest shareholders.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of FuelCell Energy

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in FuelCell Energy, Inc.. It is a pretty big company, so it is generally a positive to see some potentially meaningful alignment. In this case, they own around US$54m worth of shares (at current prices). It is good to see this level of investment by insiders. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 52% of FuelCell Energy. This size of ownership gives investors from the general public some collective power. They can and probably do influence decisions on executive compensation, dividend policies and proposed business acquisitions.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for FuelCell Energy that you should be aware of.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

