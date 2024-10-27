Botanix Pharmaceuticals Prepares for Sofdra Launch

Botanix Pharmaceuticals Limited (AU:BOT) has released an update.

Botanix Pharmaceuticals is set to launch its Sofdra patient experience program in Q4 2024, marking a significant step towards the commercialization of its topical gel for treating primary axillary hyperhidrosis. With key contracts finalized with US insurers and strategic staff appointments in sales and marketing, Botanix is poised to generate its first prescriptions soon, backed by a strong cash position of A$67.62 million and no debt. Investors keen on innovative dermatology solutions will find Botanix’s progress and potential market impact particularly compelling.

