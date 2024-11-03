Botanix Pharmaceuticals Passes Key AGM Resolutions

Botanix Pharmaceuticals Limited (AU:BOT) has released an update.

Botanix Pharmaceuticals Limited announced that all resolutions put forward at their 2024 Annual General Meeting were successfully passed by a poll. This includes key resolutions such as the re-election of directors and the approval of incentive performance rights, which could impact future company strategies and stock performance. The company’s focus on dermatology innovations, highlighted by their FDA-approved product Sofdra, positions them well in the market.

