Botanix Pharmaceuticals Lists New Securities on ASX

Botanix Pharmaceuticals Ltd has announced the quotation of 166,666 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of December 2, 2024. This move is part of an employee incentive scheme, reflecting the company’s strategy to enhance employee engagement and align their interests with the company’s growth.

