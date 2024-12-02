Botanix Pharmaceuticals Issues 36 Million Performance Rights

Botanix Pharmaceuticals Limited (AU:BOT) has released an update.

Botanix Pharmaceuticals Ltd has announced the issuance of 36 million performance rights under an employee incentive scheme, which are not intended for public trading on the ASX. This move could signify strategic efforts to motivate and retain key employees as the company advances its business objectives.

